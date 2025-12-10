Larry Brown Sports

Mets are getting roasted on social media over their brutal offseason

The New York Mets have had a nightmare start to their offseason, and fans are letting the team have it.

Pete Alonso is officially moving on from the Mets, as the All-Star slugger agreed to a five-year deal with the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday. That move came a day after closer Edwin Diaz signed a three-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in free agency.

The Mets are likely planning to use Devin Williams as their closer now after they signed the right-hander to a $50 million contract earlier this month. Obviously, their bullpen would have been a lot stronger with Williams in a setup role and Diaz handling the 9th inning.

If the Mets have a contingency plan for Alonso, it has not yet come together. Cody Bellinger is an option, but he has been linked to multiple deep-pocketed teams. Kyle Schwarber would have made sense had he not signed a new deal with the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday.

Add all of that up and you have a fan base that is extremely angry with Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns and the team’s front office.

The Mets signed Juan Soto to a record 15-year, $765 million deal a year ago. They had a strong start to the season and then collapsed down the stretch, so optimists might argue that they are trying to reallocate their spending in a more efficient manner. Good luck convincing their fans of that.

Mets owner Steve Cohen has gone out of his way to communicate with fans and even issued an apology at the end of last season. Unless Stearns and company have some master plan they are currently executing, that apology is almost certainly going to fall on deaf ears.

