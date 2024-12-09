Mets’ odds to win World Series get big boost after Juan Soto signing

The signing of Juan Soto has improved the New York Mets on paper, and it has also resulted in the team becoming more of a favorite to win the World Series in 2025.

Prior to signing Soto, the Mets were 14/1 favorites to win the title in 2025, according to BetOnline.ag. Those odds are pretty good and showed the Mets were contenders but not highly likely to win it all. However, after the signing of Soto, the team’s odds moved to 15/2, which placed them tied for the second-best odds, along with the Atlanta Braves.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are still the favorites to win it all at 7/2 odds. The Yankees went from having strong odds at 13/2 to dropping to 9/1 after losing Soto.

Only eight teams total have odds of better than 25/1 to win the World Series in 2025. Besides the aforementioned four teams, the Philadelphia Phillies (10/1), Houston Astros (12/1), Baltimore Orioles (14/1) and San Diego Padres (16/1) are the only other teams considered better than 25/1 favorites to win it all.

Of course, with free agency just now getting rolling since Soto’s signing, a lot can change. The Boston Red Sox are looking to improve and will probably be adding some more players. The Toronto Blue Jays were also finalists for Soto and could be looking to upgrade their roster this offseason too.