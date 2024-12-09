Yankees and Red Sox pursuing the same Juan Soto backup plan?

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox were both in the market for Juan Soto, but neither landed him. Now that Soto is off the table, the two teams may find themselves competing for the same targets again.

The Yankees and Red Sox have both registered strong interest in free agent outfielder Anthony Santander now that Soto is off the table, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network. The Toronto Blue Jays, another team that pursued Soto, are also in on Santander.

Anthony Santander has strong interest from the AL East clubs that fell short on Juan Soto: Blue Jays

Red Sox

Yankees Santander’s 44 HR this season are the 5th-most by a switch hitter, following Mickey Mantle (twice), Lance Berkman, and Chipper Jones. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 9, 2024

Santander is a logical backup choice for both teams. He is a switch-hitter who is strong from either side of the plate and hit 44 home runs last season for the Baltimore Orioles. Santander’s previous career best was 33, so teams will have to determine if they think last year’s power surge was a one-off or the start of a new normal for him. If it proves to be the latter, he will be worth the investment.

Soto’s decision to sign with the New York Mets leaves both the Red Sox and Yankees looking for alternatives. In addition to Santander, they are probably both checking in on another free agent outfielder that could be a fit for both clubs, but that could prove an uphill climb.