Mets could target ex-Yankee to replace Pete Alonso

Aug 15, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (48) looks on from the dugout before a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The New York Mets are losing Pete Alonso, but may target a former New York Yankee as his short-term replacement.

The Mets have internally discussed first baseman Paul Goldschmidt as a potential option to replace Alonso, according to Tim Healey of the Boston Globe. Goldschmidt would likely form part of a platoon along with Jeff McNeil if the Mets were to sign him.

This certainly makes it sound like the Mets will not be chasing a high-dollar replacement for Alonso. Goldschmidt, 38, hit .274 for the Yankees last year, but contributed just 10 home runs. That is a far cry from the 30-home run slugger he was during his prime years.

The Mets certainly have no shortage of money if they wanted to spend it, particularly now that they have lost two big free agents in the span of 24 hours. Perhaps they initially planned to be modest in replacing Alonso, but might take a more aggressive approach now that Edwin Diaz has left as well.

Alonso, meanwhile, got a five-year deal to leave the Mets for an American League team.

