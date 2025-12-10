Mets could target ex-Yankee to replace Pete Alonso

The New York Mets are losing Pete Alonso, but may target a former New York Yankee as his short-term replacement.

The Mets have internally discussed first baseman Paul Goldschmidt as a potential option to replace Alonso, according to Tim Healey of the Boston Globe. Goldschmidt would likely form part of a platoon along with Jeff McNeil if the Mets were to sign him.

The Mets always seemed lukewarm at best about bringing back Pete Alonso this offseason.



One first-base solution they’ve floated internally: a platoon of Jeff McNeil (who plays everywhere) and free agent Paul Goldschmidt. — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) December 10, 2025

This certainly makes it sound like the Mets will not be chasing a high-dollar replacement for Alonso. Goldschmidt, 38, hit .274 for the Yankees last year, but contributed just 10 home runs. That is a far cry from the 30-home run slugger he was during his prime years.

The Mets certainly have no shortage of money if they wanted to spend it, particularly now that they have lost two big free agents in the span of 24 hours. Perhaps they initially planned to be modest in replacing Alonso, but might take a more aggressive approach now that Edwin Diaz has left as well.

Alonso, meanwhile, got a five-year deal to leave the Mets for an American League team.