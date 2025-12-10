Pete Alonso has signed with a new team

The New York Mets have lost another one of their best players.

Pete Alonso agreed to a five-year, $155 million contract with the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

The deal is comparable to the five-year, $150 million contract Kyle Schwarber signed on Tuesday to remain with the Philadelphia Phillies, so that likely helped set the market for Alonso. Schwarber is 32 years old and Alonso is 31, and the two sluggers have posted similar power numbers in recent years.

Alonso was reportedly seeking a longer deal, but that may have been a negotiating tactic from agent Scott Boras.

Alonso had been set to meet with the Orioles and one other team at the MLB winter meetings this week. He ultimately determined that Baltimore was the best fit.

The Orioles are coming off a season in which they won just 75 games. They reached the playoffs the year before with 91 wins, and they have an excellent core of young players headlined by Gunnar Henderson, Jackson Holliday and Adley Rutschman. Alonso will give Baltimore a dependable power bat in the middle of their order.

Alonso is coming off a season in which he hit .272 with 38 home runs and 126 RBI. He raised his average significantly after batting .240 in 2024. Alonso also led the National League with 41 doubles and played in all 162 games. He made his fifth All-Star appearance and won his first Silver Slugger Award.

The Mets have had a nightmare start to the offseason. In addition to losing Alonso, they also watched one of their best pitchers sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier in the week.