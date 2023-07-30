Mets received brother of famous MLB player in trade with Rangers

The New York Mets traded star pitcher Max Scherzer on Saturday, and they are hoping the player they received in return winds up having as good of a career as his older brother.

The Mets sent Scherzer to the Texas Rangers in exchange for 21-year-old prospect Luisangel Acuña, who is the younger brother of Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr.

Luisangel Acuña has been impressive in the Rangers’ minor-league system. He was batting .315 with 7 home runs and 51 RBI in 84 games with the Double-A Frisco RoughRiders this season, according to Baseball Reference.

In addition to holding his own at the plate, the younger Acuña has had some great moments in the field. He went viral for one outstanding defensive play he made earlier this season.

Ronald has had another excellent season with the Braves. He is batting a career-high .333 with 24 home runs, 61 RBI and a .578 slugging percentage. Luisangel will have to accomplish quite a bit to enjoy the same success as his 4-time All-Star older brother, but he is definitely a prospect worth watching.