Ronald Acuna Jr’s brother Luisangel goes viral for incredible defensive play

Ronald Acuna Jr is the frontrunner right now for NL MVP, and his younger brother isn’t doing too bad for himself either.

Luisangel Acuna, the 21-year-old brother of the Atlanta Braves star Ronald, went viral this week for a spectacular defensive play that he made. Playing as a middle infielder in the Texas Rangers organization (for the Double-A Frisco RoughRiders), Luisangel had to field a tough chopper off the bat of Amarillo Sod Poodles hitter Deyvison De Los Santos. He came charging in from the shortstop spot, picked the ball up with his bare hand, and fired a strike from the infield grass to get the out at first base.

Take a look at the phenomenal play.

This is the latest highlight in what has been a strong 2023 campaign so far for Luisangel, who signed with the Rangers as an international free agent in 2018. He is hitting .318 with three home runs, 23 RBIs, and 16 stolen bases through 34 games for Frisco this season, bringing it on both sides of the ball.

Wearing No. 3⃣, @Rangers No. 3⃣ prospect Luisangel Acuña slugs his 3⃣rd HR of the year for @RidersBaseball's 3⃣rd run of the night. Watch LIVE: https://t.co/6or1LHBxTe pic.twitter.com/YZOfHccNwY — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 12, 2023

It is clear that the Acuna family is loaded with talent. Ronald, a three-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger winner, is having his best season yet, hitting an obscene .345 with an 1.050 OPS for the first-place Braves. Along with Ronald and Luisangel, there is another (even younger) Acuna brother who plays for a different MLB organization.