Mets trade for former Astros champion pitcher

The New York Mets continue to load up on experienced arms.

Andy Martino of SportsNet New York reported on Friday that the Mets are trading for reliever Ryne Stanek in a deal with the Seattle Mariners. Minor-league outfielder Rhylan Thomas is going back to Seattle as part of the trade.

Stanek, 33, is a seasoned right-hander who has eight seasons of big-league experience. In 46 relief appearances for the Mariners this season, he has gone 6-3 with a 4.38 ERA and 44 strikeouts. Stanek usually pitches in a setup role but also logged seven saves for Seattle this year.

Having been blessed by the grace of Grimace, the Mets currently sit at 54-48, which has them as the second NL Wild Card in a hotly-contested race. Stanek, who was a key reliever for the Houston Astros during their 2022 World Series-winning season, will solidify the Mets’ bullpen for the stretch run. He also becomes the second pitcher from that 2022 Astros team that the Mets have acquired this month.