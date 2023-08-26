Mets go viral for ’69’ joke on scoreboard

Despite their season being in the urinal, the New York Mets are still maintaining a good sense of humor.

The Mets went viral during Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels for the joke that they made on the scoreboard at Citi Field. With designated hitter DJ Stewart at the bat in the second inning, the team’s scoreboard operators decided to drop a “69” reference.

“DJ has had a nice 69 at-bats as a Met with a .922 OPS,” the scoreboard read during Stewart’s at-bat.

You can see a fan photo of the scoreboard mischief here.

Unfortunately for Stewart, the gag did not translate into a “nice” game for him. He would strike out in the at-bat and failed to reach base in either of his two subsequent plate appearances (a groundout and another strikeout).

You have to credit the Mets though for keeping fans entertained in the midst of a season where they are 59-69 and sold in bulk at the trade deadline. If nothing else, they have probably just added a new fan in Rob Gronkowski.