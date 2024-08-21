All-Star names biggest difference between playing for Mets and Yankees

New York Mets pitcher Luis Severino is one of over a hundred players in MLB history who have suited up for both squads in the “Subway Series.” He recently explained what he felt set the two franchises apart.

Severino spent the first nine years of his career with the New York Yankees before making the move across town for the 2024 season.

On Tuesday, Severino appeared on “The Show” podcast with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman. The hosts asked the 10-year veteran about what he felt was the “biggest difference” between being a Yankee and being a Met.

Severino’s answer may rub some AL East fanbases the wrong way.

“I think the Yankees have more pressure because they have to win the division every year,” said Severino. “It’s like, the Yankees have the best team in that division, so they have to win it. … There’s no excuse, they have to get it. In [the NL East], there are a lot of good teams. The Phillies are really good. Atlanta is really good. So I think this is a battle.”

Luis Severino tells us here what the biggest difference is between playing for the Mets and Yanks. In full cast Sevy talks tipping, sleeping and his famous NYY quip LISTEN:

It’s a bit puzzling that Severino would prop up the strength of the NL East compared to the AL East when the latter may have the tightest division race in the majors.

Before Tuesday’s contests, only half a game separated the 73-52 Yankees from the 73-53 Baltimore Orioles. The Orioles and Yankees were the first two AL teams to reach 70 wins and have a realistic chance of ending up with the two best records at season’s end.

The AL East has also had four out of five teams finish with a record above .500 in each of the past three seasons. None of the other divisions have achieved that feat even once during that span.

Severino has been making quite a few headlines with his quotes of late. The Mets pitcher recently irked some fans with another comment he made just a day prior.