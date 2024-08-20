Mets pitcher facing backlash over his polarizing comments

Luis Severino irked a few fans for what some believed to be insensitive comments made by the New York Mets pitcher.

The Mets are in a tight race for one of the three Wild Card slots in the National League. Through Monday’s contests, the team sits just 1.5 games back of the final spot behind the Atlanta Braves. The San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks are a few games ahead of Atlanta.

Severino spoke to reporters before the Mets’ Monday clash against the Baltimore Orioles. The New York Post’s Mike Puma asked Severino about the recent injury suffered by Braves third baseman Austin Riley. Puma also informed Severino that Diamondbacks slugger Ketel Marte was also going on the injured list.

The Mets pitcher jokingly inquired if someone on the Padres was going on the IL as well.

“How about San Diego? Nothing on San Diego?” Severino asked Puma.

I was talking to Luis Severino about Austin Riley's injury and what it means for the Braves and then mentioned Ketel Marte went on the IL for Arizona (Severino hadn't heard). Said Severino: "How about San Diego? Nothing on San Diego?" — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) August 19, 2024

Fans on X had mixed feelings about Severino’s comments. Some felt as though the remark was in poor taste, while others were in disbelief that Severino even said it.

wishing injuries on other players is horrible! hope the mets miss the playoffs now! — Explaining the Cubs (@explaincubs) August 19, 2024

There's no way he would say this. — FAX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFAX) August 19, 2024

mets player doesn’t surprise me — omsportsburner (@omsportsburner) August 19, 2024

But others defended Severino and blamed the media for posting the quote out of context.

Luis Severino's "what about San Diego" quote is going to be used to portray this narrative that he is hoping for guys to get hurt and it's really bothersome how often non-native English speakers get one-liners taken out of context in the media — Ryan Garcia (@RyanGarciaESM) August 19, 2024

Puma later clarified that Severino’s words were said in a “very tongue-in-cheek” manner.

It was very tongue in cheek. … Maybe it doesn't read that way for some. https://t.co/FtxHRgNs1l — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) August 19, 2024

Backlash against Severino aside, Monday was quite the joyous affair for Mets fans. Catcher Francisco Alvarez hit a walk-off home run against the Orioles and arguably pulled off the biggest pimp job of the season.