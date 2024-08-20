 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, August 19, 2024

Mets pitcher facing backlash over his polarizing comments

August 19, 2024
by R.P. Salao
Read
The logo of the New York Mets

Mar 26, 2022; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; The New York Mets logo stands in center field before the game against the Washington Nationals at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Luis Severino irked a few fans for what some believed to be insensitive comments made by the New York Mets pitcher.

The Mets are in a tight race for one of the three Wild Card slots in the National League. Through Monday’s contests, the team sits just 1.5 games back of the final spot behind the Atlanta Braves. The San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks are a few games ahead of Atlanta.

Severino spoke to reporters before the Mets’ Monday clash against the Baltimore Orioles. The New York Post’s Mike Puma asked Severino about the recent injury suffered by Braves third baseman Austin Riley. Puma also informed Severino that Diamondbacks slugger Ketel Marte was also going on the injured list.

The Mets pitcher jokingly inquired if someone on the Padres was going on the IL as well.

“How about San Diego? Nothing on San Diego?” Severino asked Puma.

Fans on X had mixed feelings about Severino’s comments. Some felt as though the remark was in poor taste, while others were in disbelief that Severino even said it.

But others defended Severino and blamed the media for posting the quote out of context.

Puma later clarified that Severino’s words were said in a “very tongue-in-cheek” manner.

Backlash against Severino aside, Monday was quite the joyous affair for Mets fans. Catcher Francisco Alvarez hit a walk-off home run against the Orioles and arguably pulled off the biggest pimp job of the season.

Article Tags

Luis SeverinoNew York MetsSan Diego Padres
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus