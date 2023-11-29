 Skip to main content
Mets to sign former Yankees All-Star to 1-year contract

November 29, 2023
by Grey Papke
The logo of the New York Mets

Mar 26, 2022; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; The New York Mets logo stands in center field before the game against the Washington Nationals at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets are hoping to make a reclamation project out of a former New York Yankee.

The Mets are signing former All-Star pitcher Luis Severino to a one-year deal, according to multiple reports. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported that the contract will be worth $13 million.

Severino was linked to the Mets earlier in the month, so the deal does not come as a huge surprise. It could still have huge upside for the Mets if they can get Severino healthy and effective again. The 29-year-old was an All-Star in 2017 and 2018 and notched a pair of top-10 Cy Young finishes, establishing himself as one of the game’s best young pitchers. His career has since been derailed by injuries, including Tommy John surgery, and he posted an unsightly 6.65 ERA in 2023.

Severino said he felt healthy last season despite the terrible results. Perhaps a full offseason, continued health, and a change of scenery will help get him back to something close to his best. This deal would be a coup for the Mets if that were the case.

