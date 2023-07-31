Luis Severino offers brutal comment after latest poor start

Luis Severino offered a brutal comment after his latest poor start.

Severino was torched for nine runs on ten hits and two walks over 3.1 innings in his New York Yankees’ 9-3 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday night.

Severino is now 2-5 with a 7.49 ERA. Since June, he’s allowed at least seven runs in a start on four different occasions.

Severino was asked after the game how his recent poor stretch makes him feel.

“Right now, I feel like I am the worst pitcher in the game,” Severino said.

Severino said he feels good and healthy. He is discouraged by his lack of consistency, noting that he has been unable to repeatedly put up good outings.

Severino was an All-Star for the Yankees in 2017 and 2018. He has shown flashes of being that type of pitcher at times, but then he’s had outings such as the one on Sunday night where he doesn’t give his team a chance to win. It’s hard for the Yankees to keep giving him opportunities to get the job done when he puts his team in holes like that.