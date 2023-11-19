Mets linked to former Yankees All-Star in free agency

Carlos Mendoza might not be the only ex-New York Yankees figure who joins the crosstown rivals this offseason.

Will Sammon of The Athletic reported this weekend that the New York Mets are among those who have shown interest in free agent right-hander Luis Severino. Sammon adds that the Mets intend to meet with Severino soon.

The 29-year-old Severino has spent his entire eight-season MLB career thus far on the Yankees. He made back-to-back All-Star teams in 2017 and 2018 (including being named as an AL Cy Young finalist in the former season). Severino also has a solid career record of 54-37 with a 3.78 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

But Severino was awful for the Yankees last season, posting a 6.65 ERA in 18 starts. That may be because the injuries have begun to pile up, including an oblique strain that ended Severino’s 2023 campaign in September (and of course, his 2020 Tommy John surgery).

Severino still has his believers though, even if his time in pinstripes is likely over. While the Mets are in the mix for a much higher-ceiling righty, the vet Severino is intriguing, especially given his relationship with the new Mets manager Mendoza (a Yankees bench coach for the last several years).