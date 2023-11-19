 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, November 19, 2023

Mets linked to former Yankees All-Star in free agency

November 19, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Read
The logo of the New York Mets

Mar 26, 2022; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; The New York Mets logo stands in center field before the game against the Washington Nationals at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Mendoza might not be the only ex-New York Yankees figure who joins the crosstown rivals this offseason.

Will Sammon of The Athletic reported this weekend that the New York Mets are among those who have shown interest in free agent right-hander Luis Severino. Sammon adds that the Mets intend to meet with Severino soon.

The 29-year-old Severino has spent his entire eight-season MLB career thus far on the Yankees. He made back-to-back All-Star teams in 2017 and 2018 (including being named as an AL Cy Young finalist in the former season). Severino also has a solid career record of 54-37 with a 3.78 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

But Severino was awful for the Yankees last season, posting a 6.65 ERA in 18 starts. That may be because the injuries have begun to pile up, including an oblique strain that ended Severino’s 2023 campaign in September (and of course, his 2020 Tommy John surgery).

Severino still has his believers though, even if his time in pinstripes is likely over. While the Mets are in the mix for a much higher-ceiling righty, the vet Severino is intriguing, especially given his relationship with the new Mets manager Mendoza (a Yankees bench coach for the last several years).

Article Tags

Luis SeverinoNew York MetsNew York Yankees
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus