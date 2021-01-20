Michael Brantley agrees to 3-year deal with Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays made a huge move on Tuesday when they signed George Springer, and they continue to spend in free agency.

The Blue Jays have also signed outfielder Michael Brantley to a three-year deal, according to multiple reports.

Brantley, who was teammates with Springer on the Houston Astros the past two seasons, is another big signing for Toronto. The Blue Jays suddenly have a very deep outfield with Springer, Brantley, Lourdes Gurriel, Randal Grichuk, Teoscar Hernandez. They are now in a prime position to use some of those assets for pitching and/or defense.

Brantley, a career .297 hitter, batted .300 with five home runs, 22 RBI and an OPS of .840 in 46 games last season.

Toronto was looking to beef up an up-and-coming roster that features the likes of Vlad Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Cavan Biggio and Teoscar Hernandez. They have done just that with the Springer and Brantley signings.