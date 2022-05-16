Michael Conforto could still play for MLB team in 2022?

Free agent outfielder Michael Conforto was believed to be out for the season after undergoing shoulder surgery, and would thus go unsigned until next winter. Neither of those things may be true, according to his agent.

Scott Boras claimed that “multiple” teams are interested in signing Conforto after the MLB Draft, at which point draft compensation will no longer be attached to the outfielder. Boras also said that Conforto has at least a chance of being able to hit in September as he works his way back from shoulder surgery.

“There is a possibility the swinging modality can be back to normal at a much earlier date than the throwing aspect,” Boras said, via Joel Sherman of the New York Post. “He had his surgery in April. There’s a chance depending on how he progresses that (hitting in the majors late in the season) is a possibility.”

If true, Conforto could be a nice bat to add to a contending lineup in September. Until then, though, questions about his health will linger, as there is a chance Boras is just trying to upsell his client here. After all, it’s different from what Boras was saying not that long ago.

Conforto hit 33 home runs in 2019, but his numbers have fallen off since then. The 29-year-old will attract interest as long as he’s healthy, but nobody knows quite when that will be.