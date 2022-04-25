Ex-Met to miss 2022 season after shoulder surgery

Any team that had interest in signing free agent outfielder Michael Conforto will have to put those plans on hold for the time being.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post was the first to report that the 29-year-old Conforto underwent season-ending shoulder surgery last week. Conforto is expected to make a full recovery in time for spring training next year.

Dr. Neal ElAttrache, the head team physician for both the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Rams, performed the surgery.

Last week Michael Confordo underwent successful shoulder surgery by Dr Neil ELATTRACHE. He is expected to make a full recovery and return to play in spring training 2023. @nypostsports — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) April 24, 2022

Scott Boras, Conforto’s agent, confirmed the news in a text on Saturday night to the Associated Press.

Boras shared in January that Conforto hurt his shoulder while training during the MLB lockout, which was the reason why the outfielder had remained unsigned. Conforto did receive interest from one surprise team.

In November, Conforto turned down a one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offer from the Mets, instead opting to test the waters in free agency.

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso wished Conforto well on Saturday while speaking to reporters following a 5-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

"I wish Michael all the best and a speedy and healthy, full recovery" Pete Alonso talks about the news of Michael Conforto's shoulder surgery: pic.twitter.com/7JCtLYCaD0 — SNY (@SNYtv) April 24, 2022

Conforto should have many suitors if he is indeed healthy by next year’s spring training. Despite hitting just .232 in 125 games in 2021, he has proven that he can produce on a consistent basis when he plays close to a full season’s worth of games.

In 151 games in 2019, Conforto hit 33 home runs and drove in 92 runs. In 2018, he hit 28 home runs and had 82 RBI over 153 games.

The 2017 All-Star boasts a career .255 batting average, and has 132 home runs and 396 RBI since his debut in 2015.