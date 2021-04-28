Miguel Cabrera rips White Sox over sign stealing accusations

Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera was extremely upset after claiming the Chicago White Sox accused him of stealing signs during Tuesday night’s game.

During one plate appearance during Tuesday’s win over the White Sox, Cabrera could be seen angrily gesturing toward either the mound or the middle infield. He revealed on Wednesday that he was upset with White Sox second baseman Nick Madrigal, who Cabrera said was accusing the Tigers of stealing signs. Cabrera’s angry response did not mince words.

“It was the second baseman because he tried to tell the catcher and the pitcher we passed the sign,” Cabrera said, via Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic. “I mean, come on, that’s some bull—-, I don’t play that game.

“You need to respect it. You don’t need to show up me or somebody or the runner on second, try to say we passed the sign from second. Come on, get the f— outta here.”

Ever since the Houston Astros scandal, teams have been more alert about sign-stealing. It probably doesn’t help that the Tigers are managed by the same guy who was in charge of the Astros when that was going on.

Cabrera is pretty definitive here. It could make for a very interesting rest of the series, though.