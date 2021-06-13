Mike Cameron shares cool note after son’s first career home run

Mike Cameron shared a cool note on social media after his son hit his first career home run.

Cameron’s son, Daz, hit a homer in the bottom of the ninth inning on Friday to tie the Detroit Tigers’ game with the Chicago White Sox at four.

Daz Cameron's first career home run is a CLUTCH one. (MLB x @flonase) pic.twitter.com/PagBENoQuw — MLB (@MLB) June 12, 2021

Though Detroit lost the game, that didn’t take away from the sense of pride enjoyed by Mike. Cameron shared the simple advice he gives his son: “just play ball.”

What nite for my young fella.. doing it in the field and coming up big in the clutch for his first homer against my old team .. “Just play ball son “will always be my line to him ..#proudmoment https://t.co/GrBpox0Mcr — MICHAEL CAMERON (@_mcameron44) June 12, 2021

Cameron, 48, played in MLB from 1995-2011. He hit 278 home runs and made one All-Star team. He was involved in trades for two notable players: first Paul Konerko, and later Ken Griffey Jr.

Daz Cameron is 24 and was a first-round pick by the Astros in 2015. He was involved in the Justin Verlander trade and made his MLB debut last year. His first home run, a big deal for the family, did not come until Friday.