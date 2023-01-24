Mike Clevinger under investigation for alleged domestic violence, child abuse

Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger is under investigation by Major League Baseball following allegations of domestic violence and child abuse.

Olivia Finestead, the mother of Clevinger’s 10-month-old child, told Brittany Ghiroli and Katie Strang of The Athletic on Tuesday that she has been in contact with MLB investigators since the summer about multiple alleged incidents.

Finestead, 24, says Clevinger choked her during one altercation last June and then slapped her in a hotel room two weeks later. Clevinger was pitching at the time for the San Diego Padres, who were on a road trip in Los Angeles to play the Dodgers.

Finestead also says Clevinger threw used chewing tobacco on the 10-month child during the alleged hotel incident. She said there have been other instances of physical, verbal and emotional abuse from Clevinger.

Clevinger, 32, signed a one-year, $12 million deal with the White Sox last month. The White Sox said in a statement that they were unaware of the allegations or investigation when they signed the right-hander, which is consistent with what a source told The Athletic.

Finestead first went public about the allegations in a post on her Instagram story Tuesday.

“I hope the @MLB does what they should and puts him in required therapy maybe even a small suspensions (sic) so he can take time out to really think about why he abuses his kids and their mothers,” she wrote.

Clevinger went 7-7 with a 4.33 ERA in 23 appearances (22 starts) with the Padres last season. He missed all of 2021 due to Tommy John surgery. Clevinger spent the first five years of his MLB career with the Cleveland Indians.