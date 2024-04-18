Mike Trout makes his thoughts on a trade from Angels very clear

Mike Trout has only played for one MLB team during his professional career, and he doesn’t intend to change that any time soon.

Trout was the subject of a lengthy feature published by ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez on Wednesday. The feature discussed Trout’s commitment to the Angels and why the 3-time AL MVP has no desire to seek a trade immediately.

Trout affirmed his dedication to the Angels. The message of the article is that Trout wants to win with the team in part to prove everyone wrong who has said he needs to leave in order to win. He has rededicated himself and is taking it upon himself to do what he can to carry his team to the playoffs. He’s making his best effort to do so thus far.

Trout homered in the first inning for the Angels Wednesday against Tampa Bay, tying him with Marcell Ozuna for the Major League lead with eight homers this season.

Trout wasn’t healthy each of the last three seasons, so one of his big goals is to not miss time in 2024. He’s played in all 18 of the Angels’ games this year too.

Trout did tell Gonzalez that he will let the media know when he wants to leave the Angels. He still has six more years left on his contract beyond this season, which takes him through the age of 38. He also has a full no-trade clause, meaning he would have to approve any trade.

As for a trade right now?

“It hasn’t even crossed my mind yet,” Trout told Gonzalez.

Trout made his MLB debut in 2011. The Angels have only made the playoffs once during his career — in 2014. They haven’t had a winning season since 2015.

The lack of winning hasn’t made Trout feel like he needs to jump ship. Rather, it has made him feel even stronger about wanting to turn things around in Anaheim.