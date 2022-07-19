Mike Trout calls out new commissioner of fantasy football league

Mike Trout is no longer the commissioner of the infamous fantasy football league that led to a physical altercation between two MLB players, and the Los Angeles Angels star is not thrilled with his replacement.

Trout stepped down as commissioner of the league last month after Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy was invited to join. Portnoy offered to assign a “dork who works for me to be new commish,” and Steven Cheah accepted the job. With less than two months to go until the start of the 2022 NFL season, Trout says things have not gone smoothly for Cheah.

Mike Trout has officially put @StevenCheah on the hot seat as fantasy football commissioner pic.twitter.com/WkL6nyyD9n — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 18, 2022

“We’ve had some hiccups so far. It hasn’t gone smooth. He’s on the hot seat, for sure,” Trout said. “A lot of confusion going on. I’m not going to say anything in particular. There’s still a month and a half, time’s ticking, we’ve gotta get this thing cleaned up.”

Of course, Pham would say Trout is not one to talk. Pham served a three-game suspension in May for slapping Pederson over accusations that Pederson cheated in the fantasy league (video here). The Cincinnati Reds outfielder blamed Trout for not resolving the dispute and failing to properly enforce the rules for the league, which is primarily made up of MLB stars.

The story has been surreal on many levels, but we are extremely grateful for it.