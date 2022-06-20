Mike Trout makes MLB history with latest home run

Mike Trout accomplished something over the weekend that has never been done before in MLB history.

Trout had a huge series against the Seattle Mariners, which saw the Angels take four of five. Trout was integral to every win by hitting what was technically the game-winning home run. His third inning homer gave the Angels the lead for good Thursday, then he hit a tenth inning tiebreaking shot in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader. He homered again to give the Angels all they needed in the third inning of the nightcap, which turned out to be a shutout win.

Trout hit his fourth home run of the series on Sunday, a two-run blow in the 4th inning of a 4-0 win Sunday. Since the Angels got the shutout, that was also technically a game-winner, which made for an MLB first: Trout delivered a game-winning home run in four games of a single series.

Mike Trout of the @Angels is the first player in MLB history to hit 4 game-winning HR in a single series (HR that put his team ahead to stay). — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) June 19, 2022

This is a pretty niche record, but it’s a cool one for him to claim all the same. He now has 21 on the season and looks set for another MVP-caliber campaign. Given some of the anecdotes surrounding the Angels lately, Trout gives them at least one thing to be pleased with.