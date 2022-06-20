 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, June 19, 2022

Mike Trout makes MLB history with latest home run

June 19, 2022
by Grey Papke
Mike Trout looks on

July 30, 2019; Anaheim, CA, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) following the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Trout accomplished something over the weekend that has never been done before in MLB history.

Trout had a huge series against the Seattle Mariners, which saw the Angels take four of five. Trout was integral to every win by hitting what was technically the game-winning home run. His third inning homer gave the Angels the lead for good Thursday, then he hit a tenth inning tiebreaking shot in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader. He homered again to give the Angels all they needed in the third inning of the nightcap, which turned out to be a shutout win.

Trout hit his fourth home run of the series on Sunday, a two-run blow in the 4th inning of a 4-0 win Sunday. Since the Angels got the shutout, that was also technically a game-winner, which made for an MLB first: Trout delivered a game-winning home run in four games of a single series.

This is a pretty niche record, but it’s a cool one for him to claim all the same. He now has 21 on the season and looks set for another MVP-caliber campaign. Given some of the anecdotes surrounding the Angels lately, Trout gives them at least one thing to be pleased with.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus