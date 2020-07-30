 Skip to main content
Mike Trout placed on paternity list as he and wife expect new baby

July 30, 2020
by Larry Brown

Mike Trout

Mike Trout has been placed on the paternity list as he and his wife Jessica expect their first baby.

The Trouts announced in March in a great video that they were expecting a baby boy in August. The expected childbirth played a role in Trout’s uncertainty over participating in the 2020 MLB season, though he later determined he was all-in and comfortable with league’s protocol.

Trout was batting .292/.357/.458 with an .815 OPS in six games with the Angels this season and is now going to be away from the team for some time. His son’s due date is August 3.

The Angels have begun the season with a 2-4 record.

