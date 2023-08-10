Mike Trout did not look too happy for his photo with Shohei Ohtani

Mike Trout took a photo with Shohei Ohtani and did not seem too happy about it. But there is a good reason for that.

The Los Angeles Angels superstars autographed Topps baseball cards that commemorated the moment the two faced each other in the World Baseball Classic championship game earlier in Miami in March. Ohtani struck out Trout to help Team Japan defeat Team USA 3-2 for the country’s third WBC title.

There are only three of the Topps cards that were autographed by the players. Trout shared a photo on Twitter Wednesday of him, Ohtani, and Ohtani’s interpreter Ippei Mizuhara holding up the three cards.

While Ippei and Ohtani were happy in the photo, Trout was not.

“A Troutani ‘signature’ moment we’ll never forget,” Trout captioned his post. He also added a grimacing face emoji.

A Troutani “signature” moment we’ll never forget 😬 pic.twitter.com/PKZViAR20U — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) August 9, 2023

Considering Trout was on the losing end of that at-bat, it’s no surprised he’s not thrilled to relive the moment. And it’s no surprise Ohtani and Ippei were proud to revisit a memory like that.

Despite seeing the game end on his bat, Trout did issue a good response to the moment.