Mike Trout issues statement after being knocked out for the year

Mike Trout issued a statement via social media on Thursday after he was knocked out for the season due to a knee injury.

News came out on Thursday that Trout has suffered another torn meniscus in his knee. That is the second torn meniscus Trout has suffered this season. Trout had been working his way back from a previous knee surgery when he suffered a setback in his first rehab game. Now the new injury will cause him to be out for the rest of the season.

In a statement shared on social media, the Los Angeles Angels star expressed his disappointment over the situation.

“Since my initial surgery on May 3rd to repair my meniscus, my rehabilitation proved longer and more difficult than anticipated,” Trout’s statement began.

“After months of hard work, I was devastated yesterday when an MRI showed a tear in my meniscus that will require surgery again – ending my hopes of returning this season.

“Playing and competing is a huge part of my life. This is equally as heartbreaking and frustrating for me as it is for you, the fans. I understand that I may have disappointed many, but believe me, I will do everything I can to come back even stronger.

“I will continue to help my team and teammates from the dugout as we press forward into the second half of the season.”

Trout was limited to 29 games this season, which is the fewest games in a season for his career, including both his first season in 2011 and the shortened COVID season in 2020.

Trout played in just 82 games last season and 36 in 2021, which has prevented him from making an impact on the field and frustrated both him and the Angels.