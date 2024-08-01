 Skip to main content
Massive Mike Trout injury news emerges

August 1, 2024
by Grey Papke
Mike Trout in his Angels uniform

May 14, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) jogs to the dugout during the third inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Trout’s efforts to return from his left knee injury have been derailed, and so has his entire season.

According to Jeff Fletcher of SoCal News Group, Trout suffered another torn meniscus in his knee, the second of the season. He will not return in 2024 as a result.

The Los Angeles Angels had been genuinely optimistic less than two weeks ago that Trout might be days away from a return. Those hopes were dashed quickly when he was pulled from a rehab assignment due to knee soreness, and this is the result. Presumably, the team will aim to have him ready to go for spring training.

Injuries have been a major problem for Trout over the last several years. Since 2019, he has only played in at least 100 games in a season once, and was limited to 82 games in 2023 and 29 this year. The numbers when he is healthy remain very good — he hit 10 home runs in those 29 games this season — but the Angels simply have not been able to keep him on the field consistently.

Mike Trout
