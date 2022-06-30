Video: Mike Trout pointed out that Angels reliever was tipping pitches

The Los Angeles Angels dropped to 36-41 after an 11-4 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, and Mike Trout seemed visibly frustrated with one of his teammates.

Angels reliever Elvis Peguero came on in the sixth inning and gave up four earned runs on two hits and two walks in 0.2 innings. Peguero was tipping his pitches, and cameras caught Trout in center field demonstrating how the pitcher was doing so. Trout was seemingly showing Peguero how to fix the problem.

Mike Trout out in center field getting annoyed that Elvis Peguero is tipping pitches 😂 guy looks so fed up pic.twitter.com/e2UPQDMW5h — Adam Stites (@AdamStites_) June 29, 2022

The Angels broadcast explained the issue. Whenever Peguero came set on the mound with his pitching glove held higher, the White Sox knew to look for a breaking ball. When his glove was a bit lower, a fastball was the likely pitch. Trout saw from center field that Peguero’s glove positioning prior to throwing the ball was giving Chicago’s hitters an indication of the pitch to come.

Angels broadcast broke down Peguero tipping pitches and followed it with the video of Trout mimicking him after spotting it in center field (h/t @AdamStites_) pic.twitter.com/mqF7GvUXAX — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) June 29, 2022

After the game, Peguero said that he didn’t realize that he was tipping until he saw the video of Trout after the game.

Elvis Peguero said he learned of him tipping pitches from the video of Mike Trout, who had figured out how he was tipping. Peguero said he didn’t have a conversation with pitching coach Matt Wise. — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) June 29, 2022

Tuesday’s loss could’ve been especially frustrating for Trout because the team wasted great offensive performances from both him and Shohei Ohtani. Trout went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, while Ohtani had three hits, including a homer and two RBI, and eight total bases.

This wasn’t the only pitch-tipping incident the Angels have been involved in this year.