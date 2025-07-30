Mike Yastrzemski makes a Catch of the Year candidate

San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski delivered a potential Catch of the Year during Wednesday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Oracle Park in San Francisco, Ca.

With the game tied 1-1 in the 8th inning, Pirates outfielder Jack Suwinski hit a fly ball into foul territory that appeared to be headed into the netting along the right field line. Yastrzemski launched himself over the wall and into the netting, and made the catch even as he fell out of the field of play.

Did he catch it?



YAZ HE DID 😱 pic.twitter.com/WHS7BZFpR0 — MLB (@MLB) July 30, 2025

The 34-year-old needed some assistance from one of the umpires to untangle himself from the netting, but he held onto the ball the entire time.

Yastrzemski’s grab probably does not top this one, both in degree of difficulty and the circumstances. The Giants outfielder is not robbing a home run here. He is not even stealing a hit away. He is, however, putting an end to a plate appearance late in a tie game.

If you are unfamiliar, Yastrzemski is indeed the grandson of Red Sox great Carl Yastrzemski. He came into Wednesday’s game hitting a modest .230 with eight home runs, but has provided the Giants with some fairly significant moments this season.