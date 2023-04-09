Minor-league game produces craziest box score you will see

It was no hits but no problem for one minor-league baseball team this week.

The Chattanooga Lookouts, Double-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, got a remarkable victory on Saturday over the Rocket City Trash Pandas, Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. Chattanooga won 7-5 … despite being no-hit. Yes, that’s right — they scored seven runs on exactly zero hits.

We're gonna guess you've never seen a line score like this before. pic.twitter.com/VDfEzRNQsP — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) April 8, 2023

The Chattanooga Lookouts were no hit by the Rocket City Trash Pandas tonight They won 7-5 pic.twitter.com/tfuKKmO3V3 — Barstool Baseball (@StoolBaseball) April 8, 2023

Here is how the odds-defying feat managed to happen. The Lookouts scored all seven runs in the seventh inning, which they started down 3-0. They did it on the strength of five walks, four hit-by-pitches (at one point on three straight batters), a dropped fly ball in the outfield, and a wild pitch.

Chattanooga then held on for the 7-5 victory (despite giving up two runs in the bottom half of the frame) in the seven-inning contest.

May we present the formula for winning a game with no hits: BB + BB + F4 + BB + K + BB + E8 + HBP + HBP + HBP + BB + WP + HBP + K = WIN❗️ — Chattanooga Lookouts (@ChattLookouts) April 9, 2023

The Chattanooga Lookouts were no hit by the Rocket City Trash Pandas, and still won 7-5 pic.twitter.com/EaHqnHQVmq — Baseball Bros (@BaseballBros) April 9, 2023

If there was ever such a thing as a forgettable no-hitter, the Trash Pandas managed to pull it off there. You should probably just jump on the bus and go straight home without showering after a loss like that one.

Right-hander Ben Joyce was on the mound for the Trash Pandas to kick off that fateful inning (allowing the first four walks to get the circus started). He has gone viral in the past for some far more memorable moments.