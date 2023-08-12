Minor league baseball game delayed by skunk on the field

A minor league baseball game was delayed on Friday night by a skunk on the field.

The Double-A Springfield Cardinals were hosting the San Antonio Missions and leading 3-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning at Hammons Field. The game was paused though after a skunk appeared on the field.

The skunk popped up around the right field fence and proceeded to cruise the warning track. The grounds crew was eventually able to direct the skunk through an open gate in right field, allowing them to resume the game.

We interrupt this program for the first ever Skunk Delay at Hammons Field! 🦨 pic.twitter.com/DLQ3STWLO2 — Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) August 12, 2023

That was an impressive job by those at the stadium. Very well handled.

Springfield won the game 4-1 to split their doubleheader with San Antonio. Hopefully nobody got sprayed by the skunk.