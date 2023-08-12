 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, August 12, 2023

Minor league baseball game delayed by skunk on the field

August 12, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read

A skunk in the outfield

A minor league baseball game was delayed on Friday night by a skunk on the field.

The Double-A Springfield Cardinals were hosting the San Antonio Missions and leading 3-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning at Hammons Field. The game was paused though after a skunk appeared on the field.

The skunk popped up around the right field fence and proceeded to cruise the warning track. The grounds crew was eventually able to direct the skunk through an open gate in right field, allowing them to resume the game.

That was an impressive job by those at the stadium. Very well handled.

Springfield won the game 4-1 to split their doubleheader with San Antonio. Hopefully nobody got sprayed by the skunk.

Article Tags

animals in sports
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus