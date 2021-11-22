 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, November 22, 2021

Ex-MLB star Alfonso Soriano is looking absolutely jacked these days

November 22, 2021
by Darryn Albert

Alfonso Soriano staring

Alfonso Soriano is looking like he could still hit 40 home runs right now.

The former MLB star posed for a picture with his wife this week in a post to his Instagram page.

The post led to some incredulous reactions on social media as to how completely jacked Soriano was looking in it.

Soriano, now 45 years of age, was a seven-time MLB All-Star and won four Silver Slugger Awards. He is also one of only four players ever to make the 40-40 club (40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a single season). Soriano did so in the 2006 season, and no player has achieved that feat ever since.

Though he has not played in the league since 2014, it is good to see that Soriano is keeping himself in shape … and then some. He was known for using a large bat during his playing career, but that very same bat would probably look tiny compared to Soriano these days.

Photo: Jun 6, 2014; Kansas City, MO, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Alfonso Soriano (12) during batting practice before a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus