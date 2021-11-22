Ex-MLB star Alfonso Soriano is looking absolutely jacked these days

Alfonso Soriano is looking like he could still hit 40 home runs right now.

The former MLB star posed for a picture with his wife this week in a post to his Instagram page.

The post led to some incredulous reactions on social media as to how completely jacked Soriano was looking in it.

I thought that was a young Tyson https://t.co/Qqx8JhNdrq — BIG ROB🖤🗣 (@the_robshowttv) November 22, 2021

Alfonso Soriano is a damn unit. pic.twitter.com/Ly2yXO990x — Frozen Rope Podcast (@FrozenRopePod) November 22, 2021

This is crazier than Barry Bonds’ before and after https://t.co/qkQIrX4OZy — JC (@JShootersBounce) November 22, 2021

Soriano, now 45 years of age, was a seven-time MLB All-Star and won four Silver Slugger Awards. He is also one of only four players ever to make the 40-40 club (40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a single season). Soriano did so in the 2006 season, and no player has achieved that feat ever since.

Though he has not played in the league since 2014, it is good to see that Soriano is keeping himself in shape … and then some. He was known for using a large bat during his playing career, but that very same bat would probably look tiny compared to Soriano these days.

Photo: Jun 6, 2014; Kansas City, MO, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Alfonso Soriano (12) during batting practice before a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports