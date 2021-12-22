MLB All-Star surprisingly becomes ‘Jeopardy!’ clue’

Baseball fans will probably be wondering, “But why?” about a clue that aired on “Jeopardy!” this week.

Ex-MLB All-Star Mitch Moreland was surprisingly the subject of a clue on Tuesday’s airing of the popular quiz show. The clue, for $200 in the opening “Jeopardy!” round, read, “Mitch Moreland, sometimes called ‘Mitchy Four Bags,’ is a pro athlete in this sport.” The category was “Sports Nicknames.”

If you bet that Mitch Moreland would be in a Jeopardy! clue you'd now have more money than Amy on Jeopardy! pic.twitter.com/BtD2mGIeuq — Roger Cormier (@yayroger) December 22, 2021

Reigning champion Amy Schneider buzzed in with the correct answer of “baseball” without hesitation.

The “Jeopardy!” clue writers could have chosen any baseball player to write a clue about and yet they somehow landed on … Moreland. While Moreland is a former All-Star, World Series champion, and Gold Glove winner, he is definitely a lesser-known player to the general public. Perhaps the writers were trying to choose a player whose nickname hinted at a baseball theme. But even so, something like “Tony Two Bags” (Anthony Rendon) or “Joey Bats” (Jose Bautista) might have been better.

Also for what it’s worth, Moreland’s nickname is actually listed online as “Mitchy Two Bags” instead of “Mitchy Four Bags.”

Still, we can’t complain too much. Schneider nailed that clue just the way it was written, which is way better than “Jeopardy!” contestants usually do with baseball questions.

Photo: Mar 18, 2021; Peoria, Arizona, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Mitch Moreland against the San Diego Padres during a Spring Training game at Peoria Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports