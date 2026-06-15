MLB announces suspensions for Padres manager, pitcher

The San Diego Padres will be without manager Craig Stammen for Monday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

On Monday, MLB announced that Stammen was suspended one game and relief pitcher Ron Marinaccio was suspended for three games for an incident over the weekend against the Baltimore Orioles .

Marinaccio will appeal. Padres manager Craig Stammen also suspended 1 game and must serve it tonight https://t.co/kEzGtGHP1m — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 15, 2026

Stammen was ejected on Saturday after Marinaccio hit Orioles star Gunnar Henderson in what seemed to be a form of retaliation.

Craig Stammen was ejected after Ron Marinaccio was tossed for hitting Gunnar Henderson on a pitch that appeared to be retaliation for Xander Bogaerts being struck in the head earlier in the game pic.twitter.com/DWPWd0Ab2K — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 14, 2026

It began when Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts was hit in the head, and things escalated at the end of game with Marinaccio and Stammen being ejected in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Orioles manager Craig Albernaz insisted they didn’t hit Bogaerts intentionally.

“Obviously, it definitely wasn’t intentional. It was a two-seam that slipped out of his hand,” Albernaz said, via Jake Rill of MLB.com.

Padres bench coach Randy Knorr will be the manager as Stammen serves the suspension on Monday night at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo.