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MLB announces suspensions for Padres manager, pitcher

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Craig Stammen looks on
Aug 25, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres relief pitcher Craig Stammen (34) reacts after the third out in the tenth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego Padres will be without manager Craig Stammen for Monday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

On Monday, MLB announced that Stammen was suspended one game and relief pitcher Ron Marinaccio was suspended for three games for an incident over the weekend against the Baltimore Orioles.

Stammen was ejected on Saturday after Marinaccio hit Orioles star Gunnar Henderson in what seemed to be a form of retaliation.

It began when Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts was hit in the head, and things escalated at the end of game with Marinaccio and Stammen being ejected in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Orioles manager Craig Albernaz insisted they didn’t hit Bogaerts intentionally.

“Obviously, it definitely wasn’t intentional. It was a two-seam that slipped out of his hand,” Albernaz said, via Jake Rill of MLB.com.

Padres bench coach Randy Knorr will be the manager as Stammen serves the suspension on Monday night at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo.

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