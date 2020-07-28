MLB reportedly cleared Yankees of alleged sign-stealing video

A video that surfaced on social media this week claims to show a New York Yankees employee illegally recording an opposing catcher’s signs, but Major League Baseball apparently looked into the footage and found no evidence of wrongdoing.

Michael Schwab, an executive producer who used to work for POLITICO and USA Today, said Monday that he was told by sources that a video he shared on Twitter shows a Yankees staffer filming an opposing catcher to steal signs. The act was supposedly committed during the 2018 ALCS, when the Yankees were playing the Boston Red Sox.

A current MLB player and league source with knowledge of this video have confirmed to me, via a phone conversation, that this is a video of the Yankees stealing signs during the 2018 playoffs. https://t.co/KptMVsRTjP — Michael Schwab (@michaelschwab13) July 28, 2020

SNY’s Andy Martino refuted the report, saying he is fairly certain the footage was taken during the regular season using an MLB-approved camera that would not be used to steal signs. Martino also said the video has been cleared by MLB.

Like I said, I can't be certain it's the regular season video, but people who have seen it believe it is. That video was already cleared by MLB. — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) July 28, 2020

According to TMZ, multiple players strongly believe the video is proof the Yankees were attempting to steal signs against the Red Sox in the ALCS. However, MLB came to the conclusion that it was taken during the regular season and “found nothing in violation of our rules.”

We have heard a lot recently about the Yankees supposedly stealing signs, but as of now it does not appear MLB is considering any disciplinary action.