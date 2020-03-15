pixel 1
header
Sunday, March 15, 2020

Report: MLB season may not start before June

March 15, 2020
by Grey Papke

Rob Manfred

It sounds like we should not expect to see Major League Baseball for quite some time as the coronavirus crisis continues.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, several executives believe it would be a pleasant surprise if the MLB season started before June.

MLB formally suspended action until April 9, but that seems like a very optimistic estimate at this point. Add in the fact that another brief “spring training” period may be necessary to make sure players are ready to go and we’re a long way off from seeing meaningful baseball. Add in the fact that minor leaguers are in quarantine and will be for weeks to come and these estimates seem reasonable.


JOIN THOUSANDS OF SPORTS FANS
Download the LBS app on your iOS device here
Like and Follow LBS on Facebook here
Follow on Twitter for all our stories here

Read more LBS stories:

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast

Comments

comments powered by Disqus