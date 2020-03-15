Report: MLB season may not start before June

It sounds like we should not expect to see Major League Baseball for quite some time as the coronavirus crisis continues.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, several executives believe it would be a pleasant surprise if the MLB season started before June.

The hoped-for April 9 MLB start date was always seen as a best-case scenario, and with developments over the past few days, based on talks with several execs today anytime before June would be viewed as welcome. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 15, 2020

MLB formally suspended action until April 9, but that seems like a very optimistic estimate at this point. Add in the fact that another brief “spring training” period may be necessary to make sure players are ready to go and we’re a long way off from seeing meaningful baseball. Add in the fact that minor leaguers are in quarantine and will be for weeks to come and these estimates seem reasonable.