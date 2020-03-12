MLB expected to suspend spring training, start of regular season

Numerous sporting events have been cancelled or suspended amid the Coronavirus outbreak, and it would be a surprise if Major League Baseball did not do the same with its upcoming games.

MLB owners are scheduled to have a conference call on Thursday with commissioner Rob Manfred, and numerous reports indicate that the expectation is both spring training and the start of the regular season will be postponed.

There is a feeling of inevitability among executives that Major League Baseball will be suspending spring training as soon as today, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 12, 2020

A conference call among Major League Baseball owners is scheduled soon. With the mass cancellations of sporting events around the country, MLB is facing enormous pressure to follow suit. While nothing is official, baseball is expected to have an announcement at some point soon. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 12, 2020

Hearing from folks in Grapefruit League that spring training is expected to be suspended here. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 12, 2020

For the sporting world, the Coronavirus situation really seemed to reach a boiling point when Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus on Wednesday night. The NBA moved quickly to postpone the remainder of its season after that, and Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has also since tested positive for Coronavirus.

More information about the Coronavirus outbreak is surfacing by the day, and everyone is trying to figure out the best ways to handle it. That has had a major impact on sports, and the reaction we saw from Mark Cuban during Wednesday night’s game was a good indicator of how shocking some of the developments have been over the past several days.