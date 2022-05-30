MLB fans tracked down GIF that bothered Tommy Pham

As the world continues to unravel the mysteries surrounding Joc Pederson and Tommy Pham’s fantasy football beef, we get more details on what, exactly, set Pham off the way it did.

One of the issues that both Pham and Pederson have cited is the fact that Pederson made fun of Pham’s former team, the San Diego Padres. Pederson owned up to this after Saturday’s game, and even gave reporters a brief glimpse of the GIF that he had used in the fantasy football group chat.

The brief glimpse at Pederson’s phone was just enough for online sleuths to hunt down the exact GIF that upset Pham so much.

This is the Gif that got Joc Pederson slapped pic.twitter.com/A3FBnJSi1Q — hi🅿️ablo (@hipablo) May 29, 2022

Yes, that’s it. It barely even qualifies as insulting, and it looks like Pederson was just engaging in some casual trash talk. It certainly didn’t warrant the response that came from Pham.

There is certainly more at play here than just a GIF, as Pederson has explained. Still, it’s hard to come away with any conclusion here other than the notion that Pham does not have much of a sense of humor.