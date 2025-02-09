4-time MLB Gold Glove winner reunites with his former team in coaching role

The Outlaw is officially returning to Toronto.

Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reported on Saturday that retired former MLB outfielder Kevin Kiermaier is reuniting with the Toronto Blue Jays, his old club. Kiermaier will be going into coaching, serving as a special assistant for the Jays.

“I am just thrilled,” Kiermaier was quoted as saying. “This is the dream job of a lifetime. I cannot wait.”

Kiermaier also said that his role for the team will be “a special assistant … slash outfield specialist … slash outfield whisperer.”

The 34-year-old Kiermaier played for the Blue Jays from 2023-24 and won a Gold Glove Award in center field for them during the 2023 MLB campaign. He also previously won three Gold Gloves as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays from 2013-22 (including a Platinum Glove Award, given to the single best defender in each league, in 2015). Kiermaier then spent last season on the Los Angeles Dodgers and earned himself a World Series ring to wrap up his 12-year MLB career.

Kiermaier, a career .246 hitter, was always known as a defensive specialist. With a crazy amount of web gems in center field during his playing career, Kiermaier should definitely be able to add something of value to his former club now that he has transitioned into a coaching role.