Legendary MLB manager Whitey Herzog dies at 92

Herzog’s family shared the news of his death on Tuesday with the St. Louis Cardinals, whom Whitey managed from 1980-1990. Herzog was 92.

Herzog won a World Series with the Cardinals in 1982. He also managed the Kansas City Royals for five seasons from 1975-1979 and had brief stints as the manager of the California Angels and Texas Rangers prior to that.

Known for his hard-nosed and unorthodox style, Herzog inherited a Cardinals team in 1980 that had not been to the playoffs in more than a decade. His style of managing became known as “Whiteyball,” which involved adapting his roster to the pitcher friendly Busch Memorial Stadium. The Cardinals relied on speed and defense, most notably from Hall of Fame shortstop Ozzie Smith, and a late “bullpen by committee” approach that often saw Herzog swap out relievers after just a single pitch.

Herzog led the Cardinals to three National League pennants. He also won three straight AL West division titles with the Royals from 1976-1978. Kansas City lost to the New York Yankees in the ALCS all three seasons.

Herzog was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2010. He is also a member of the Royals Hall of Fame and Cardinals Hall of Fame.