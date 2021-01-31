MLB makes new proposal for 2021 season schedule

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association are working on a new agreement for a 2021 schedule, and the league is proposing a late start to the season.

MLB has proposed a 154-game season that starts a month later than usual, Tim Brown of Yahoo Sports reports. The league also wants an expanded postseason, though the union previously rejected that proposal.

Brown notes that players would be paid for an entire season even if only 154 games are played.

MLB and the MLBPA had a lot of trouble reaching an agreement last year for how to schedule their season amid the coronavirus pandemic. They have obviously gotten a much earlier start on negotiations this year. There should also be fewer unknowns, which should help with the discussions.

There has been talk about MLB making some serious changes to its schedule regardless of the pandemic.