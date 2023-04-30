MLB has new rule for ovations

Major League Baseball has implemented a new rule that will help players avoid pitch clock violations if they take extra time to acknowledge a standing ovation from fans.

Seattle Mariners outfielder Teoscar Hernandez received a warm reception from fans at the Rogers Centre prior to his first at-bat in his team’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday. Hernandez played for the Blue Jays for six seasons before being traded to Seattle, which is why fans in Toronto wanted to acknowledge his contributions to the team.

Though he did not step into the batter’s box with at least 8 seconds on the pitch clock, Hernandez was not called for a violation. Blue Jays manager John Schneider revealed after the game that teams can submit a request to MLB 24 hours in advance if they know a player is going to potentially receive an ovation.

Interesting note re Teoscar Hernández's #BlueJays ovation and pitch clock. John Schneider said teams must submit a request to MLB 24 hours in advance of a potential ovation. A weird, nitpicky rule, but it helps avoid confusion like Cody Bellinger's violation earlier this year. https://t.co/UJCTR6FRHJ — Ethan Diamandas (@EthanDiamandas) April 29, 2023

Earlier this month, Cody Bellinger received a pitch clock violation for taking too long to acknowledge Dodgers fans in his return to Los Angeles (video here). Bellinger had to begin the count 0-1, which many fans thought was absurd.

The pitch clock has been extremely popular and shortened the length of games, but there are clearly some quirks to iron out with it. The ovation rule should help, even if it is a bit unusual.