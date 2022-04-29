MLB announces unprecedented suspension for Trevor Bauer

Major League Baseball has concluded its investigation into the allegations against Trevor Bauer, and the Los Angeles Dodgers star is facing a massive suspension.

MLB announced on Friday that Bauer has been suspended for 324 games, which is two full seasons. The suspension is the longest for a player under the league’s current domestic violence and sexual assault policy. Bauer once again denied the allegations against him and said he will appeal.

In the strongest possible terms, I deny committing any violation of the league’s domestic violence & sexual assault policy. I am appealing this action and expect to prevail. As we have throughout this process, my representatives & I respect the confidentiality of the proceedings. — Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) (@BauerOutage) April 29, 2022

Bauer did not pitch for the Dodgers after June 28 last season. He was placed on paid administrative leave after he was accused of assaulting a woman during two separate sexual encounters last year. The woman testified in court that Bauer choked her unconscious and punched during sex without her consent. Bauer’s attorneys argued that the rough sexual encounters were “wholly consensual.” The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office declined to file charges against Bauer earlier this year.

The alleged victim was granted a temporary restraining order back in August. A judge later denied the woman’s request for a long-term restraining order. Bauer’s legal team provided text messages that they say helped prove the pitcher’s innocence. The judge who overturned the restraining order concluded that what the woman thought and what she communicated to Bauer were not the same.

Allegations from a second woman later surfaced, but Bauer has vehemently denied those as well. He shared a series of text messages that he says prove his innocence against those claims.

MLB conducted its own investigation and obviously believes Bauer is guilty, hence the disciplinary action.

Bauer started just 17 games for the Dodgers last year. He went 8-5 with a 2.59 ERA and 137 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings. The right-hander is under contract for $32 million next season with a $32 million player option for 2023. If the suspension is upheld, he will not be paid.