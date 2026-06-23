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MLB pitcher nearly throws perfect game in his first start after long injury absence

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Brandon Woodruff looking on
Jun 14, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) during the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Brandon Woodruff was simply incredible on the mound for the Milwaukee Brewers in his return to action on Monday.

Making his first start since April 30, Woodruff silenced the Cincinnati Reds’ offense, taking a perfect game into the sixth inning as the Brewers notched a 2-1 victory in the series opener at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Woodruff was previously placed by Milwaukee on the injured list since May 1 due to right shoulder inflammation before getting activated for a start versus the Reds.

The Reds couldn’t touch the 33-year-old right-hander until Tyler Stephenson managed a single off Brandon Woodruff with one out in the sixth inning. Overall, the two-time All-Star gave up zero earned runs and just a hit, while issuing no walks and punching out a total of 10 Cincinnati batters.

Woodruff also hit a milestone along the way against the Reds, as he earned his 900th career strikeout in the game.

The return to form of Woodruff is a great development for the Brewers’ pitching rotation. With Jacob Misiorowski pitching like a Cy Young Award favorite and Kyle Harrison surprising many with a strong campaign so far, Woodruff further strengthens the group.

On the season, Woodruff is 2-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 0.89 WHIP through seven starts.

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