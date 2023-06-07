 Skip to main content
MLB postponing 2 games Wednesday due to smoke issues

June 7, 2023
by Grey Papke
A look at the sky by Yankee Stadium

Major League Baseball has been forced to postpone a pair of games Wednesday for a rather unusual reason.

The league postponed the White Sox-Yankees game in New York and the Tigers-Phillies game in Philadelphia due to air quality issues. Both cities are being impacted by heavy smoke from wildfires burning in Canada, which led to both postponements.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post shared a photo earlier from Yankee Stadium, and the haze from the smoke was evident.

Health concerns were certainly a major motivating factor behind the postponements. However, more practically, some players apparently had concerns about whether they would even be able to track fly balls in the haze.

The smoke and haze was an issue last night, too, but it appears to have gotten even worse a day later. It’s pretty easy to see why MLB was not prepared to ask players to play through these conditions.

