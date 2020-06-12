pixel 1
New MLB proposal includes 80 percent of pro-rated salaries, opt-out for players

June 12, 2020
by Grey Papke

Major League Baseball’s latest proposal to players seems to be getting a bit closer to some sort of agreement.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the league’s new proposal to the MLBPA would provide for a 72-game season. Players will receive 80 percent of their pro-rated salaries if the postseason is completed and 70 percent if it is not. Players would have the right to opt out of playing, and those assessed as being high risk would be paid even if they don’t play.

Nightengale notes that the latest offer closes the gap between MLB’s proposal and the latest offer put forward by players to $314 million.

To be clear, unless players have a change of heart, this is likely to be rejected. They are holding out for fully pro-rated salaries, but the league has stated that this would only be possible with a 50-game season. We may still be headed in that direction, but at least the proposals being exchanged seem to be moving in the right direction.

