MLB prospect gets released after committing cardinal sin

An MLB prospect has been released for a reason that you do not see often.

Jeff Passan of ESPN reported Thursday that minor-league catcher Derek Bender has been released by the Minnesota Twins after intentionally tipping pitches to the opposition in the middle of a game with playoff implications.

Bender was playing earlier this month for the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (Single-A affiliate of the Twins) when he reportedly told multiple hitters on the opposing Lakeland Flying Tigers about the specific pitches that would be thrown by Mighty Mussels pitcher Ross Dunn, his battery mate. The Flying Tigers would proceed to score four runs in the second inning and ultimately win the game 6-0. Meanwhile, the Mighty Mussels, though they still had two regular season games remaining after that, were eliminated from postseason contention with the loss to the Flying Tigers.

Passan’s report adds that Lakeland coaches informed Fort Myers coaches after the game about Bender’s tipping. Bender had allegedly told teammates that he wanted the season to be over, Passan notes.

You can read Passan’s full report (in which he notes that there were no indications of wrongdoing from the Flying Tigers) here.

Bender is a 21-year-old catching prospect who was selected by the Twins in the sixth round of this year’s MLB Draft (No. 188 overall). He played his college ball at Coastal Carolina University and was batting .200 with two home runs and eight RBIs over 19 games for Fort Myers this season.

Passan’s report notably does not make any mention of any potential sports gambling connection to Bender’s actions. But with betting scandals recently cropping up in other sports (including one with an NBA player getting banned for life), that may be where many fans’ minds go to first here.