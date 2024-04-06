Report: MLB teams disgusted with A’s over handling of move

The Oakland A’s impending move to Las Vegas has been a big story around baseball over the last few years, and apparently the team’s handling of the whole situation hasn’t exactly sat well with other teams around the league.

The A’s received permission last year from MLB’s other owners to move to Las Vegas. Despite receiving that permission, the A’s don’t yet have a stadium in Las Vegas to host games, so they needed an interim solution until their Las Vegas stadium hopefully gets built.

The A’s were looking at a few options for where to play home games the next few years, and they announced this week that they will play home games in Sacramento for at least the next three seasons.

Meanwhile, the A’s have finished last in the AL West the last three years and posted putrid attendance numbers as fans have no desire to see a team that is deserting them. The hate for the team over their move and poor on-field product is palpable among the team’s fans. Apparently that feeling exists among other MLB owners too.

ESPN’s Buster Olney reported on X Friday that “there is a lot of disgust” within other organizations concerning how the A’s have handled their ballpark situation. Teams also assume that the A’s will continue to tank over the next few years because their revenue will get even worse.

Within other organizations, there is a lot of disgust with how the A’s have handled the ballpark situation — especially when there’s no actual ballpark plan settled in Las Vegas. And there is an assumption the A’s will tank in the next few years, because their revenue stream will… — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) April 5, 2024

The A’s have been putting a pathetic product on the field for the last two seasons. They’re bad again this year and will likely remain bad the next few years, which makes all of MLB look bad.

What’s happening with the A’s is not good, but there may be some light at the end of the tunnel … in 2028.