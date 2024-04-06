 Skip to main content
Report: MLB teams disgusted with A’s over handling of move

April 5, 2024
by Larry Brown
Oakland As hat

May 26, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics baseball hat on the field of play during the third inning after the called third strike of Oakland Athletics designated hitter Jed Lowrie (not pictured) at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland A’s impending move to Las Vegas has been a big story around baseball over the last few years, and apparently the team’s handling of the whole situation hasn’t exactly sat well with other teams around the league.

The A’s received permission last year from MLB’s other owners to move to Las Vegas. Despite receiving that permission, the A’s don’t yet have a stadium in Las Vegas to host games, so they needed an interim solution until their Las Vegas stadium hopefully gets built.

The A’s were looking at a few options for where to play home games the next few years, and they announced this week that they will play home games in Sacramento for at least the next three seasons.

Meanwhile, the A’s have finished last in the AL West the last three years and posted putrid attendance numbers as fans have no desire to see a team that is deserting them. The hate for the team over their move and poor on-field product is palpable among the team’s fans. Apparently that feeling exists among other MLB owners too.

ESPN’s Buster Olney reported on X Friday that “there is a lot of disgust” within other organizations concerning how the A’s have handled their ballpark situation. Teams also assume that the A’s will continue to tank over the next few years because their revenue will get even worse.

The A’s have been putting a pathetic product on the field for the last two seasons. They’re bad again this year and will likely remain bad the next few years, which makes all of MLB look bad.

What’s happening with the A’s is not good, but there may be some light at the end of the tunnel … in 2028.

Article Tags

Oakland A's
