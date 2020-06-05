MLBPA questions whether MLB wants baseball season in blistering letter

The brutal standoff between Major League Baseball and its players union shows no signs of slowing down.

The latest evidence of that comes in the form of a letter sent Friday by top MLBPA negotiator Bruce Meyer that essentially questions whether the league even wants to play a season, according to Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich of The Athletic. Meyer accuses MLB of using a “cynical tactic of depriving America of baseball games,” and again suggests that MLB has failed to provide the necessary evidence showing that further salary reductions are necessary for the sport’s financial health.

“We are happy to hear that ‘the Commissioner is committed to playing Baseball in 2020,’ since MLB’s course of conduct continues to lead to doubts,” Meyer wrote in response to a letter from MLB earlier in the week.

Meyer also warns that the players are not obligated to back an expanded postseason if a short regular season schedule is imposed on them.

In other words, we’re no closer to an agreement. Season length is a major sticking point right now, as are player salaries. No deal appears to be on the horizon.