Mookie Betts makes Angels pay for disrespectful move

The Los Angeles Angels decided to pitch around Shohei Ohtani on Tuesday night, and Mookie Betts made them pay.

The Los Angeles Dodgers entered the 10th inning tied with the Angels at two at Angel Stadium. The Dodgers quickly drove in the ghost runner to take a 3-2 lead. Ohtani eventually came up with two outs and a runner on second. The Angels wasted no time intentionally walking Ohtani to bring Betts to the plate.

Betts took the first pitch he saw and sent the hanging breaking ball deep to left field for a 3-run home run to make it 6-2:

Betts jumped on the first pitch he saw like he was offended by the Angels and had a point to prove! He crushed that ball!

“It kinda went so fast, I don’t even remember,” Betts said of the at-bat during his postgame interview with Spectrum SportsNet Live. “They walked [Ohtani] to get to me and I was just like, ‘alright, that’s kinda what you want.'”

The Dodgers closed out the Angels in the bottom of the inning to win 6-2. Betts went 2-for-5 with 4 RBIs in the win. He has 15 homers and 62 RBIs on the season.